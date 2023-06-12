Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $436,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

