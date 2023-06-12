Amundi Sells 317,567 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,567 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.11% of Ferrari worth $477,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ferrari by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.58. The stock had a trading volume of 275,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $302.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.76.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.