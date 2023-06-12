Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of FINS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,403. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 605,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199,280 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 272,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 51,755 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.