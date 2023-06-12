Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FINS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,403. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
