Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 1,019,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
