Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

BUD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 1,019,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

