Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 2,975,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,313. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $873.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,231,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,340,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,160,020,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

