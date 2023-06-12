Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

