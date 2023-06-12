Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.