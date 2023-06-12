Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up 1.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.2 %

Stellantis Profile

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

