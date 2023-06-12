Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. 919,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $47,970,118. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

