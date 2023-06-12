Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

AUKNY remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.