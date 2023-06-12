Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
AUKNY remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.32.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.
