Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 1.7%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €78.20 ($84.09) and last traded at €78.46 ($84.37). 74,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.80 ($85.81).

Aurubis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.63.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

