Avenir Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 348,842 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,011 shares of company stock worth $1,862,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

