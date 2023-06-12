Bank of America Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $285.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.00. 137,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

