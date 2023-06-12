Bank of America Cuts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.