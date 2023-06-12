Bank of America Cuts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

