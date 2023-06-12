Bank of America Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Torrid stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

