Barclays Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $160.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SJM traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.