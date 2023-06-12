Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

BECN stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

