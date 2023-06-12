Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Shares Up 1.9%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.95) to GBX 825 ($10.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 755 ($9.45) to GBX 760 ($9.51) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.92) to GBX 921 ($11.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

