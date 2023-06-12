Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Shares Up 1.9%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.95) to GBX 825 ($10.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 755 ($9.45) to GBX 760 ($9.51) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.92) to GBX 921 ($11.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

Beazley Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading

