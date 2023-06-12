Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 487.9% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 487.9% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 301,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,414. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

