Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BDR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 190,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,033. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.