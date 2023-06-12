B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $472.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

