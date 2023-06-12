Breakline Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 4.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.97. 5,929,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $425.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

