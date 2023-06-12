Breakline Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Breakline Capital LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 4.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. 1,861,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,511. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

