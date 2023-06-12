BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance
NYSE BSIG opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.
