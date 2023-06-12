BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.