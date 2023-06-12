Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 270,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,021. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

