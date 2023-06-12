Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.35. 22,091,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,516,199. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

