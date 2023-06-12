Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.