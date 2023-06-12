Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
