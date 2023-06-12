Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $237.33

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

HUBB stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.98. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $308.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

