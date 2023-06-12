Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) PT at $29.25

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

