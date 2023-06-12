Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $27.68

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Renault Announces Dividend

Renault Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and provides automotive services.

