Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BVVBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.6 %

BVVBY traded up C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$52.08. 6,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.26. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$59.09.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.