Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) will announce its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Burford Capital Price Performance
Burford Capital stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
