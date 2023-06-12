Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) will announce its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

BUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

