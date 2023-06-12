Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 113,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,955. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Cabot’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

