Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 409,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,355. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 71.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Camping World by 75.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.