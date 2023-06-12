Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,757. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.