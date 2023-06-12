Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$85.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$70.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.15. The stock has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

