Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNR. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.34.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$152.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$160.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

