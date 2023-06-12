Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,425 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 424,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 3,285,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,449. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

