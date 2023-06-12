Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 13,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 1,133,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,344. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.