Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.28. 380,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.36. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.