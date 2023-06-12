Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.