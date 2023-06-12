Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.65. 672,001 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

