Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

