Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,717,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.14. 5,436,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

