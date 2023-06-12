CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 2.25% of CDW worth $576,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $89,994,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CDW by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,592,000 after buying an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 840,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,153,000 after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Dividend Announcement

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 498,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

