Celer Network Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $113.88 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

