CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.