Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 462,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.