Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 462,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.