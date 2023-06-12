Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNTGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 462,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

