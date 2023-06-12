Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $24.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 312,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 188.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 72.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

