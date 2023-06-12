Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 78,625 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

